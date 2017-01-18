Skip to content
Lindbergh Field
United flight to Denver delayed due to engine issue during takeoff
Lindbergh Field ranked nation’s best airport
Airlines agree to help pay for transportation to airport, including possible trolley link
Plane lands safely at Lindbergh Field after brake failure
Southern Californians expected to travel in near record numbers for Thanksgiving
More Lindbergh Field Headlines
WATCH: Veterans receive hero’s welcome at Lindbergh Field
Airport shuttle crash injures 11
Hurricane Florence forces travelers to rethink plans
Proposed improvements to Lindbergh Field could cost $3B
Bankers Hill residents unhappy about 20-story development
Man pleads not guilty to threatening woman, stabbing her husband at Lindbergh Field
Airline to offer nonstop flights from San Diego to Germany
New airport app to let travelers get food delivered to their gate
West Coast fog, East Coast snow delays, cancels flights
FBI: Man arrested for making bomb threat on San Diego flight