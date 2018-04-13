Skip to content
Lincoln Park
Flames rip through abandoned home
Woman accused of running over man who confronted her for beating girl
Teen suffers life-threatening injury in Lincoln Park shooting
Reward offered for information in Grossmont College student’s murder
Family of murdered Grossmont College student wants answers
Authorities identify man found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk
Man found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk
2 adults, 4 juveniles arrested on suspicion of robbery
Students evacuate after fire at Lincoln High School
Police search for gunman who fired 3 shots at trolley station
Surveillance video shows moments before deadly crash involving SDPD cruiser
Man killed by SDPD car
Shooting near local sports complex wounds one
Woman accused of leaving injured passengers after crashing into parked SUV
Woman accused of stealing car with kids inside faces judge