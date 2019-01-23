Skip to content
LGBTQ
City's first rainbow crosswalk unveiled in Hillcrest
North Park street named for LGBTQ trailblazer
San Diego Pride weekend attracts thousands
County Administration Center lights up for San Diego Pride weekend
Encinitas City Council votes to fly pride flag over city hall
Nickelodeon actor Michael D. Cohen reveals he transitioned
‘Arthur’ episode blocked by Alabama Public Television over gay wedding
Transgender woman attacked in April found dead
Middle school invites drag queens to encourage students to be themselves
Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles in support of LGBTQ Pride
Pentagon transgender ban goes into effect
Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to LGBTQ advocacy group
Mormon church drops anti-LGBT policy, saying children of same-sex couples now can be baptized
Mom holds heartwarming gender reveal party for transgender son
Transgender Army sergeant says ban won’t stop Americans from serving their country