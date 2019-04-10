Skip to content
Lemon Grove
Sheriff's Deputy shoots armed man in Lemon Grove
Video
Man sentenced to 13 years for fatal fight near Home Depot
Man killed on East County highway
Deadly home invasion suspect arrested
Fire burns in Lemon Grove home
More Lemon Grove Headlines
CHP officer hurt in suspected DUI hit-and-run
Man pleads guilty in deadly attack near Home Depot
Misspelled stop sign draws drivers’ attention
Man, 15-year-old boy accused of assault in East County
Parents upset over not having input on new Lemon Grove superintendent
‘Sophisticated’ hash oil lab found in East County
Superintendent leaves district after controversial teacher dismissals
13-year-old hit, killed by car outside East County elementary school
Trailer crashes into East County home
Neighbors help rescue family, four dogs from house fire