La Mesa
Man accused of posing as maintenance worker to burglarize apartments
Pedestrian killed while crossing freeway
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed while splitting lanes during rush hour
Man shoots himself in the leg
Video
Man gets 12 years behind bars for fatal sword slaying
More La Mesa Headlines
8 sent to hospital in major injury crash
Water leak closes road in La Mesa
Man arrested for allegedly running from fatal crash
Mother, baby taken to trauma center after head-on crash
La Mesa City Council votes to allow more pot dispensaries
Facial tattoo helps detectives catch bank robbery suspect
La Mesa City Council votes to keep farmers market in place
Outage leaves hundreds without power in La Mesa
2 convicted of murder after man fatally shot during botched holdup
La Mesa residents calling for change after man killed on busy road