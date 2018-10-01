Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
La Mesa Police Department
Deadly crash prompts I-8 lane closures
Woman shot in La Mesa
Man killed by SUV in East County
Missing La Mesa woman reunited with her family
Man shot outside Denny’s in La Mesa
More La Mesa Police Department Headlines
Shots fired at La Mesa apartment units
Teens accused of assaulting cabbie, stealing taxi outside Denny’s
2 Little Caesars armed robberies may be connected, police say
Burglar breaks into tented home in East County
Man suspected of robbing East County motel
SUV crashes into La Mesa home
Shed collapses on worker in East County
Motorcyclist seriously injured in La Mesa crash
Motorcyclist dies in crash with telephone pole
La Mesa Walmart evacuated after bomb threat