Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kim Jong Un
Trump tweets he is withdrawing ‘large scale sanctions’ on North Korea
No agreement: Trump-Kim summit cut short in Hanoi
Trump, Kim set for signing ceremony to cap 2nd summit
Trump dines with Kim as world waits on potential deal
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for second meeting with Kim Jong Un
More Kim Jong Un Headlines
Trump to meet with North Korean leader for second time
Kim Jong Un tests ‘high-tech’ weapon in message to the US
Dennis Rodman gets emotional discussing Trump and Kim
Trump says US will stop ‘war games’ with South Korea, Kim agrees to denuclearization
Trump hails ‘excellent relationship’ with Kim, turning historic corner
Dennis Rodman traveling to Singapore for North Korea Summit
Trump: North Korea Summit will take place June 12
Trump ramps up pressure to get North Korea summit on track
Trump set to meet with North Korean leader in Singapore
Trump sent CIA chief to secret meeting in North Korea