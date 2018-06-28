Skip to content
Kellen Winslow Jr.
Kellen Winslow Jr.’s wife files for divorce
Rape case against ex-NFL player headed for retrial
Jurors send note to judge in Kellen Winslow Jr. rape trial
‘Just kept telling him to stop’: 4th woman testifies in Winslow Jr. rape case
Kellen Winslow Jr. faces second accuser in sex assault trial
More Kellen Winslow Jr. Headlines
Opening statements begin in Kellen Winslow Jr. rape trial
Jury selection to begin in Kellen Winslow Jr. rape trial
Ex-NFL player accused of kidnapping, rape returns to court
Lewd conduct accusations land ex-NFL player back in jail
Judge rules Kellen Winslow Jr. will stand trial in rape case
Kellen Winslow II released on $2M bail
Kellen Winslow II now charged with 2003 rape of teen
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II to stand trial in rape case
Women testify against ex-NFL player accused of rape, kidnapping
Judge again denies bail for Kellen Winslow II