Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Kearny Mesa
Motorcyclist fractures pelvis in intersection crash
Power restored after hours-long outage near Clairemont
New year, new hobby: Give axe-throwing a try
1 hospitalized after SR-52 crash
Thief crashes through fence at car dealership, steals vehicle
More Kearny Mesa Headlines
Gunman steals clubs, cash from golf shop
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after leading short police chase
Inmate surrenders after disappearing from Kearny Mesa halfway house
Police release video of street racers beating up man living in RV
Man killed was trying to stop woman from driving drunk: police
Woman suspected of drunkenly running over, killing man after argument
Business owner believes same thieves are targeting tackle shops
5 injured when ambulance collides with cars
FBI arrests man suspected of purposely crashing into defense contractor building
Feds: Off-roading warehouse’s 2nd fire in less than a year was arson