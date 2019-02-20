Skip to content
Jussie Smollett
Chicago police release body cam footage of Jussie Smollett reporting his attack
Smollett refuses to reimburse Chicago for investigation, city set to sue
Chris Rock rips into Jussie Smollett at NAACP Image Awards
‘Empire’ actress Ta’Rhonda Jones reacts to Smollett’s charges getting dropped
All charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped
More Jussie Smollett Headlines
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to hate crime hoax charges
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Smollett $3,500 check to brothers appears to be for ‘training’ fee: report
Jussie Smollett’s cut from ‘Empire’ amid ‘attack’ scandal
‘Why so many resources?’ Chicago pastor questions Jussie Smollett investigation
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett faked attack to ‘promote his career,’ police say
Jussie Smollett arrested for allegedly filing false police report
Actor Jussie Smollett charged with felony