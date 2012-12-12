Skip to content
Julie Harper
Judge won’t reduce prison time for Carlsbad mom who murdered husband
Husband killer vows to help domestic violence victims
Carlsbad mom faces life in prison for husband’s murder
Carlsbad mom Julie Harper found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Jury deliberations to begin in retrial of accused husband killer
More Julie Harper Headlines
Julie Harper testifies husband had anger issues early on
Cell phone activity scrutinized in Carlsbad mom’s murder retrial
Carlsbad mom who killed husband to have new trial
Carlsbad mom acquitted of 1st degree murder
Carlsbad mom accused of killing husband says she was abused
Carlsbad mom plotted husband’s murder, DA says; Defense calls it self defense
Opening day at Del Mar racetrack is one big party
Carlsbad woman charged with killing husband to stand trial