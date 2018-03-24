Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jobs
Target hiring for new Ocean Beach store
Ford to slash 7,000 salaried employees
The Queen is hiring a social media manager
Report: Unemployment in San Diego County drops to lowest since May 2018
Nearly 300 teachers receive layoff notices during Teacher Appreciation Week
More Jobs Headlines
New report reveals county unemployment dropped in February
Home Depot looking to hire 900 associates in San Diego
County sees rise in unemployment rate
US added only 20,000 jobs last month — fewest since September 2017
Apple adds another 200 jobs to promised San Diego tech hub
Woman is professional cuddler, gets paid for platonic touch
The 25 best cities for millennial job seekers
Pair of waitresses celebrate working 50 years at same restaurant
Touring Amazon’s new University City tech hub
San Diego County adds more than 11,000 jobs in February