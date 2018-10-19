Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jayme Closs
Jayme Closs kidnapper gets 2 life sentences for murders, 40 years for abduction
Suspected Jayme Closs kidnapper was discharged from San Diego boot camp
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the $50,000 reward money?
Complaint: Suspect hid Jayme Closs under bed for hours, warned her ‘bad things could happen’
‘Just quiet, very smart kid’: Woman who sheltered Jayme Closs realized alleged kidnapper was her former student
More Jayme Closs Headlines
Jayme Closs’ parents killed because they were ‘barrier’ to her kidnapping, sheriff says
Photo shows Jayme Closs reunited with aunt, dog after rescue
Officials: Jayme Closs’ abduction was meticulously planned
Missing Wisconsin 13-year-old found alive after nearly 3 months
Man stole girl’s underwear from missing teen Jayme Closs’ home, police say
New clues from 911 call emerge in case of missing Wisconsin girl