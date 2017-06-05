Skip to content
James Comey
DOJ watchdog: Comey violated policy with private Trump memos
NorCal school fundraiser canceled after conspiracy theorists ‘twist’ James Comey tweet
DOJ report faults Comey on Clinton email probe, but says not politically motivated
James Comey takes aim at President Trump in scathing interview
Trump slams Comey as ‘weak and untruthful slime ball’
More James Comey Headlines
Trump slams DOJ and FBI in weekend tweetstorm
Trump confirms he is being investigated over Comey firing
Trump: I’m willing to testify under oath about Comey claims
President Trump’s lawyer releases statement on Comey hearing
James Comey hoped leak would lead to special counsel on Russia
James Comey testifies before Senate committee
Senators try to quiet Kamala Harris, but she doesn’t back down
James Comey testimony: Trump asked me to let Flynn investigation go
Comey expected to testify openly about Trump discussions, but limited on Russia
White House: Trump will not exert executive privilege over Comey