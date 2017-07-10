Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ISIS
Turkey deports suspected American ISIS fighter back to US
ISIS names new leader as it confirms Baghdadi’s death
ISIS leader killed in US military raid
ISIS leader targeted in US military raid
Former San Diego man accused of supporting ISIS appears in court
More ISIS Headlines
Teen charged with trying to give ISIS material support
ISIS fighters may not go to Guantanamo Bay, Trump says
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing at wedding in Kabul
San Diego-based SEAL team ordered home from ISIS fight due to alleged misbehavior
Man sentenced to seven years in prison after attempting to join ISIS
Alabama woman who joined ISIS is begging to come home
US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over withdrawal from Syria
Trump: 5 ‘most wanted’ ISIS leaders captured
16 years after 9/11: The state of the terrorist threat
Mosul completely freed from ISIS; City left in ruins