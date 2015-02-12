Skip to content
IRS
IRS warns of new phone scam
Average tax refund down 8 percent so far this season
IRS orders 36,000 furloughed employees to return to work without pay
White House says IRS will pay tax refunds despite government shutdown
IRS won’t issue tax refunds during government shutdown
IRS extends tax filing deadline to Wednesday
Doctor convicted of tax evasion
Las Vegas man sentenced in bank fraud scheme
Average federal tax refund may surprise you
FBI investigates fraudulent tax returns filed through TurboTax