Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Iraq
US troops ‘to continue mission’ in Iraq, Pompeo says
US announces sanctions amid protester killings in Iraq, Iran
Man who’d lived whole life in US dies from lack of insulin after being deported to Iraq
San Diego-based SEAL team ordered home from ISIS fight due to alleged misbehavior
Troops bringing Trump hats to sign may violate military rule
More Iraq Headlines
Navy SEAL charged with murder, shooting at noncombatants
Seven U.S. service members killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake is deadliest of 2017