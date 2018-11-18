Skip to content
interstate 5
Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash
1 killed in crash on I-5
Video
Pilots train on emergency tactics after plane lands on freeway
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-5 in Bay Park
Brush fire burns off freeway in San Ysidro
More interstate 5 Headlines
Two killed after van stops in I-5 fast lane
Man dies after crash with suspected DUI driver in Encinitas
Driver killed when speeding car rear-ends disabled truck
Grapevine reopens after wintry conditions, multiple accidents cause closures
2 people badly hurt in 3-car freeway pileup
Woman vomiting on roadside uninjured when driver smashes into stopped car
Man killed on I-5 after crash into center divider leads to pileup
Overpass work to close northbound I-5 Thursday night
Carpool lane extension process to begin on Interstate 5 in North County
Major freeway closures planned during Thanksgiving travel period