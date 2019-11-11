Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
In case you missed it
A heat wave in Antarctica melted 20% of an island’s snow in 9 days
Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue
Video
Boy, 9, asks Pete Buttigieg to help him tell world he’s gay: ‘I want to be brave like you’
Man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in restaurant bathroom
Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife's friend on Dr. Oz
More In case you missed it Headlines
Tapeworm removed from Texas man’s brain after months of headaches
Man loses fingers, legs in battle with flu
Video
Phil Spector sports a new look in recently released prison mugshot
Top 10 health questions America asked Dr. Google in 2019
Man who raped child in RV ‘sex dungeon’ gets life in prison
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hits No. 1 for the first time ever
High school to reinstate teacher who used the n-word
Earn $1,000 by watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days
Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s answer
Cheerleader, 16, opens eyes, moves hand after 3 weeks in coma