Imperial Beach
Second person dies after smuggling boat capsizes
Group fight hospitalizes man, woman in Imperial Beach
Preparations underway for king tides
Imperial Beach outlaws camping, sleeping on public sidewalks
More than 100M gallons of sewage spill from Mexico into Tijuana River
More Imperial Beach Headlines
Ironman Superfrog swim set to go on despite sewage spill
Imperial Beach sex assault suspect arrested
Over 6 million gallons of sewage spill into Tijuana River
Imperial Beach City Council decides against controversial ‘comfort station’
3 run off after boat capsizes in South Bay
Joggers find man’s body at South Bay beach
Some fear latest sewage spill could ruin 4th of July fun
Mike Hess Brewing opens early for Independence Day
Imperial Beach residents speak out about proposed public restrooms
Outage leaves 2,000 in South Bay without power