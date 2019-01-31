Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Imperial Beach On The Road
The history of surfing in Imperial Beach
Real estate deals in Imperial Beach
Mayor Dedina says Imperial Beach is thriving, addresses sewage lawsuit
Drink these tasty brews and cocktails in Imperial Beach
Dames Spa pampers guests by the beach
More Imperial Beach On The Road Headlines
Mar Vista High School hosts Mariner Day
Yoga classes with an ocean view
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Seaside Candy in Imperial Beach
Cold brew and beautiful view at Trident Coffee
Find out what Babycakes Bakeshop and Coffee House has to offer
Cool classics at Volkswagen Car Show in Imperial Beach
Educational activities available at Tijuana Estuary
Navy helicopter pilots train at Imperial Beach center
Getting fit for the Ironman triathlon at IB outdoor gym
Horseback riding on the beach at Surf Side Ranch