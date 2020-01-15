Skip to content
Impeachment
Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, ensuring acquittal
Witness vote predicted to fail in Senate impeachment trial
GOP lacks votes to block trial witnesses, McConnell concedes
Poll: 75% of voters want witnesses for Senate impeachment trial
Trump team concludes impeachment defense, argues against witnesses
More Impeachment Headlines
Republicans say there’s ‘no evidence, no facts’ in Trump impeachment
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
Rules settled in Day 1 of President Trump's impeachment trial
Two Texans will play a big role in Trump impeachment trial
Trump's lawyer to use argument from 1868 impeachment trial
Trump's legal team formally responds to Senate impeachment summons
Trump adds 3 lawyers to impeachment defense team
President Trump's impeachment trial formally begins
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Delay over, House sends articles of impeachment to Senate