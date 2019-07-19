Skip to content
immigration
Judge orders immigration detention hotline restored
US to impose visa restrictions for pregnant women
Asylum limits won’t apply to migrants at US border before mid-July, judge rules
50 new US citizens naturalized on field at Petco Park
Calif. sues Trump admin over new family detention rules
More immigration Headlines
Trump ‘seriously’ considering ending birthright citizenship
Trump admin plans to allow longer detention of migrant families
CBP will not vaccinate migrants against flu
Newsom announces lawsuit over new green card policy
Busy border weekend sees drug bust, car chase, sex offender arrest
Trump admin makes it easier to deny green cards for food stamp, Medicaid recipients
Man who’d lived whole life in US dies from lack of insulin after being deported to Iraq
Justice Department appeals court order blocking asylum restrictions
Mexico: US-bound migration has been cut by 30%
CBP tests denying asylum to migrants who passed through other country