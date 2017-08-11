Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Illegal Dispensary
At least $3M in cannabis products seized during illegal dispensary bust
Video
Police seize 26 pounds of pot, $11K in illegal dispensary bust
At least $5M in cannabis products seized in raid of illegal dispensary
Police shut down illegal South Bay pot dispensary
3 illegal pot dispensaries shut down in East County
More Illegal Dispensary Headlines
Illegal South Bay pot shop had free ‘medicated popcorn’
Authorities raid Spring Valley pot dispensary
52 arrested in statewide crackdown on illegal pot growers
Deputies raid Vista’s last pot dispensary
Cops raid PB headquarters of ‘Beach Budz’ pot delivery
Employees reluctant to report illegal dispensary robberies, authorities say