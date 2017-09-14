Skip to content
identity theft
Woman sentenced to 2 years in jail for defrauding elderly aunt
Senegalese man pleads guilty to decades-long identity theft of dead U.S. citizen
Police looking for man accused of identity theft, credit card fraud
Wig-wearing woman accused of credit card fraud
Man gets prison time for faking citizenship, stealing $350K in benefits
More identity theft Headlines
Cops want duo for East County burglary and ID theft
Woman suspected of stealing identities to open credit cards
City sues agency accused of hiding data breach from 250,000 San Diegans
Mexican national admits to impersonating American, stealing hundreds of thousands in benefits
Month after New York woman died, someone used her identity to campaign against net neutrality
Woman wanted for exchanging stolen Home Goods items for gift cards