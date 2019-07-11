Skip to content
ICE
US attorney praises sheriff’s dept. for cooperating with ICE subpoenas
Video
LA sheriff blasts ‘poorly thought-out’ plan to send more immigration agents to sanctuary cities
Bakery shuts down after ICE raid finds unauthorized employees
Video
76 anti-ICE protesters arrested during sit-in
Judge grants ICE request to force-feed detainee on hunger strike
NFL players help undocumented immigrant bail out from ICE custody
Acting Homeland Security chief calls timing of latest ICE raids ‘unfortunate’
Latest ICE raid arrested 35 of 2,000 targets
Trump administration moves to speed up deportations
Church calls on ICE to release asylum-seeking father with family in San Diego
ICE begins raids targeting 2K undocumented immigrants
ICE raids targeting immigrants with court removal orders
Man fatally shot by police after allegedly throwing devices at ICE facility
America’s mayors brace for ICE raids: ‘Frankly, we’re in the dark’
ICE to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday