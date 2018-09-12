Skip to content
Hurricane
Dorian strengthens to Category 3, becomes ‘major’ hurricane
Huricane Dorian forecast to hit Florida as Cat 4
Storm ‘Dorian’ strengthens into a hurricane
Tropical storm expected to hit Hawaii this week
Everything you need to know to prepare for a natural disaster
Tropical Storm Barry develops in gulf, could be hurricane by Friday
Potentially catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Willa nearing Mexico’s Pacific coast
Escondido man drives cross-country for Hurricane Michael relief effort
Hurricane Michael’s death toll rises to 13
1st death reported as Hurricane Michael pummels Panhandle
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 as it bears down on Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Michael will likely be a hurricane by the time it slams US
Hurricane Rosa off Mexico could bring rip currents to San Diego
Hurricane Florence makes landfall in Carolinas, with plenty of destruction and suffering ahead
20K pallets of water meant for hurricane victims found near unused Puerto Rico runway