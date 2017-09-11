Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane victims call sex hotline after FEMA mistakenly tweets wrong number
Red Cross recruiting San Diegans for disaster relief
Millionaire opens Florida mansion to foster kids affected by Hurricane Irma
Pair accused of trying to steal entire utility pole after Hurricane Irma
San Diegans step up to help hurricane victims
More Hurricane Irma Headlines
Sheriff: Toddler left outside overnight during Irma looked ‘purple’; father arrested
Chainsaw-wielding nun clears debris from Irma in Florida
8 dead after Irma leaves Florida nursing home with no A/C
Florida’s death toll from Irma rises to 12
National Guard soldier cancels wedding to deploy for hurricane relief
Incredible video shows plane fighting Irma’s winds
Irma destroyed about 25% of houses in Florida Keys, FEMA says
World’s busiest airport feels Irma’s wrath
Dashcam records Georgia driver’s close call with falling tree
Pizza Hut manager accused of threatening to punish workers fleeing Irma