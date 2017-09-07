Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Harvey
52 orphaned puppies from Texas arriving in San Diego
‘A good, fresh start:’ Texas dad gets new piano after Hurricane Harvey
120 pets abandoned following Hurricane Harvey flown to San Diego
5 ex-presidents attend hurricane relief concert; Trump appears in video message
Texas prisoners donate $53,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey
More Hurricane Harvey Headlines
Flesh-eating bacteria from Harvey-flooded home kills woman
Red Cross recruiting San Diegans for disaster relief
San Diegans step up to help hurricane victims
National Guard soldier cancels wedding to deploy for hurricane relief
House sends bill on hurricane aid, debt ceiling to Trump’s desk
Local firefighters just back from Houston deploy to Florida
Gas prices have jumped nearly 20 cents because of Harvey
Hurricane season hasn’t peaked yet. Here’s what to expect
Local firefighters return from Texas, could shift to Florida
Coronado-based Navy helicopters return from helping Harvey victims