Hurricane Florence
Famous Flag on Facebook Live during Hurricane Florence to be sold at auction
Local Humane Society team rescues over 100 animals in South Carolina
Woman watches sister’s rescue from Hurricane Florence on local newscast
Michael Jordan donates $2M for Florence relief and recovery aid
Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence headed to Ohio
More Hurricane Florence Headlines
Trump to visit Carolinas on Wednesday
Florence leaves ‘a monumental disaster’ in the Carolinas — with more trouble to come
SD Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team heads to North Carolina
Hundreds are still trapped from Florence’s flooding, and ‘the worst is still yet to come’
With Florence’s death and destruction came acts of bravery and selflessness
New Bern completes water rescues
Days of flooding ahead in the Carolinas as Florence leaves at least 13 dead
This retired Marine is rescuing storm victims in his military transport vehicle
Florence kills 5, including mother, baby who die when tree falls on house
Hurricane Florence makes landfall in Carolinas, with plenty of destruction and suffering ahead