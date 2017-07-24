Skip to content
human smuggling
8 arrested after suspected smuggling boat enters US illegally
Second person dies after smuggling boat capsizes
Moving truck’s false wall hides 6 people trying to cross border illegally
Smuggling boat intercepted in Carlsbad
Border Patrol provides up-close look at border wall construction
More human smuggling Headlines
40 undocumented immigrants found hiding in South Bay apartments
Agents bust suspected smuggling boat off La Jolla coast
19 arrested in suspected smuggling attempt
Man gets prison for smuggling attempt that injured border agent
Trailer suspected of smuggling immigrants flips on I-8
Agents stop attempt to smuggle 15 people off coast of San Diego
Man dies in smuggling attempt in rough surf off La Jolla
Accused smuggler charged after man dies in cross-border trek
Driver due in court after deaths of 10 immigrants in sweltering trailer