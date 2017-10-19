Skip to content
housing
Women of color face extra burdens in Calif. housing crisis, study says
Short-term housing rentals are hurting San Diegans, residents say
Poway breaks ground on housing project for adults with disabilities
Service chiefs grilled as military promises action on substandard housing
State Treasurer Fiona Ma to visit San Diego as part of housing listening tour
More housing Headlines
$80,560 annual income needed to afford studio apartment in San Francisco
MTS agrees to build affordable housing on abandoned parking lots
Residents still hope to block controversial North County development
City Council approves new short-term rental regulation
Renters struggle to find affordable housing
New workshops target San Diego’s affordable housing crisis
Packed house protests new apartments for the homeless
98-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran goes to court to fight eviction
City council cancels special hearing on short-term rental proposals