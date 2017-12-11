Skip to content
Lawsuit claims video shows Poway Rodeo shocking horses
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club adds new safety measures ahead of opening day
Federal government offers up to $1,000 to people who adopt wild horses
Horse caught on camera riding in back of pickup truck
Evacuated horses return home after flooding
Trainer honored after suffering severe burns saving horses from Lilac Fire
Neglected, abandoned horse bonds with golden retriever at rescue shelter
Escondido firefighters rescue horse from ravine
Happy return for horses who lost their home to Lilac Fire
Four brands of dog food recalled over euthanasia drug fears
Counselors needed for trainers who rescued horses during Lilac Fire