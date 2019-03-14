Skip to content
horse deaths
Horse suffers fatal ankle injury during race at Santa Anita
Video
2 racehorses die at Los Alamitos track
Video
Racehorse euthanized after fracturing leg at Santa Anita
Video
Third horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Video
2 racehorses die in 2 days at Santa Anita
Report: Time constraints, process deficiencies contributed to Breeders' Cup horse fatality
Racehorse dies 2 days before Santa Anita opens for new season
No criminal wrongdoing in racehorse deaths at Santa Anita, prosecutors say
2 horses die after race at Los Alamitos track
2 horses die, another is injured on third day of Del Mar’s fall meet
4th horse this season dies after injury at Del Mar
27th horse this season dies at Santa Anita
Gov. Newsom supports new horse racing regulations
Another horse dies at Santa Anita, marking 23rd death this season
After a rash of deaths in 10 weeks, a 22nd horse dies at Santa Anita Park