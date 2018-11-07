Skip to content
Homicide Investigations
Officials investigating man’s death in Angeles National Forest
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of murdering wife
Reward offered for information in Grossmont College student’s murder
Missing woman’s body found buried on her Tijuana property
Family of murdered Grossmont College student wants answers
More Homicide Investigations Headlines
Authorities identify man found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk
Man found dead in drainage ditch identified
Police investigate homicide in Fox Canyon
Woman killed in North County double shooting
2 arrested, including resident, in murder at Pacific Beach home
Father accused of fatally shooting teenage daughter and her cousin
‘It’s a nightmare,’ Mother grieves loss of daughter after her body was found in dumpster
New Jersey family of four was killed and their mansion set on fire, officials say
Authorities identify body found in SUV
Man accused of killing mother at Oceanside home faces judge