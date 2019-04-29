Skip to content
homelessness
Supervisors OK funding for homeless programs
Video
County works to help homeless residents get off the streets
Video
Calif. to distribute tents, camp trailers in fight against homelessness
Agencies to count former foster care individuals in homeless population
Oceanside residents address homeless problem at town hall
More homelessness Headlines
County gets $1.4M for programs combating homelessness
San Francisco neighbors erect boulders to keep the homeless away
Mayor meets with Ben Carson about homeless services funding
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to advise on state’s homelessness crisis
Police investigate killing of homeless man in Chula Vista
Faulconer meets with Trump at White House to discuss border, homelessness issues
City approves one-year extension for 3 homeless bridge shelters
Homelessness has decreased more in California than any other state
Ocean Beach pier to open Friday
Vista residents, leaders hold workshop to tackle homelessness