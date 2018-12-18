Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Homeless
Jobs training program announced for San Diego’s homeless residents
Agencies to count former foster care individuals in homeless population
New documentary puts spotlight on homeless youth in America
Man is charged with murder in the deaths of four homeless NYC men who were attacked while they slept
City unveils plan to turn old Mission Hills library into homeless housing
More Homeless Headlines
Homeless advocates speak out against proposed vehicle habitation ordinance
Housing development opens for homeless veterans
New report fails to find correlation between spending, homelessness decreases
Shed burns after owner invites homeless woman to sleep in it
New outreach program helps the homeless in Mid-City
Task force takes to the streets to determine county’s homeless population
Homeless shelters take in extra residents due to cold temperatures
Local shelters to house extra homeless during rainy New Year’s Eve
Local shelters to house extra homeless during rainy Christmas
Feds: San Diego has 4th highest homeless population in US