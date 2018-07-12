Skip to content
home invasion
Man hospitalized after violent home invasion
2 arrested in home-invasion robbery that injured 87-year-old man
$1M bail set for man accused in home-invasion sex assault
25-year-old arrested in Encanto sexual assault, home invasion
Roommates robbed at gunpoint in University City apartment
Man vandalizes Imperial Beach apartment with family inside
Police seek 3 bandits behind South Bay home invasion
Man allegedly breaks into home, climbs into bed with 13-year-old girl
Man fights off robbers who attacked his wife at South Bay home
Woman says burglar used her shower, sat on her couch naked
Elderly woman talks about brutal beating during home invasion
Photos released in $250K jewelry heist
Escondido family on edge after home invasion
Woman says she found semi-nude intruder helping himself to beers, sandwich
Nude intruder suspected of ransacking home, showering in backyard