Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Home invasion robbery
10 arrested for violent Riverside home invasion
2 arrested in home-invasion robbery that injured 87-year-old man
Police looking for 3 suspects after South Park home invasion
Man fights off robbers who attacked his wife at South Bay home
Couple wakes to find masked gunman in their bedroom
More Home invasion robbery Headlines
2 men get long prison sentences for home invasion series, sex assault
Surveillance photos of violent home invasion suspect released
Person of interest sought in home invasion robbery
Men accused of tying victims up, sex assault in robbery spree
Robbers beat woman with crowbar, pistol during home invasion
Residents bound by masked gunmen in Rancho Santa Fe home-invasion robbery
Ocean Beach homeowners held at gunpoint
Gunmen ransack man’s apartment, steal his BMW
Man killed in home invasion robbery near Lake Murray