Holiday
Local CEO loads up $20,001 worth of toys for holiday donation
Trump gives federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve
YouTuber rigs glitter bomb to catch porch pirates
Watch: ‘Parade of Lights’ on the San Diego Bay
Hairstylist to housekeeper: Who gets a holiday tip and how much?
More Holiday Headlines
Local toy drive needs help after warehouse floods
Sweetest Santa can be seen in Carlsbad
Meet your holiday shipping deadlines
Show us your ‘Scared of Santa’ photos
8 nights of Hanukkah celebration kick off across the county
Fashion trends for holiday parties
Holiday By the Bay opens at San Diego Bayfront Park
Toy Insider: Hottest holiday toys of 2018 Christmas season
Liberty Station has holiday crafts for the whole family
Avoid these airports, flight times when booking Thanksgiving trips