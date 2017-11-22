Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Holiday Travel
Thousands travel by train to reach their Thanksgiving destinations
7 million Californians expected to travel for Thanksgiving
Mexico travel advisories in effect for spring break
Traveling overseas? Stay in touch, State Department says
Border shutdown strands travelers on busy holiday weekend
More Holiday Travel Headlines
More than 1K flights cancelled on major travel day; millions under blizzard warning
Major freeway closures planned during Thanksgiving travel period
Avoid these airports, flight times when booking Thanksgiving trips
More than 8 million expected to travel over the holidays in SoCal
Last-minute travelers can still get Amtrak tickets for Thanksgiving weekend
Expect a lot of company on the roads, at the airport over Thanksgiving holiday