Hit-n-Run
Pedestrian struck and killed on SR-94
Man seriously injured by hit-and-run driver near Palomar College
Man seriously injured in El Cajon hit-and-run
Driver hits man in wheelchair, speeds off
Teen arrested for Santee hit-and-run that badly injured 2
More Hit-n-Run Headlines
Police search for trio who took off after hit-and-run crash
Woman pleads to find driver of I-5 crash year after motorcyclist killed
FDNY employee accused of hit-and-run death of college student
Motorcyclist ‘not angry’ after car hits him, drives away
DUI suspect in crash that seriously injured boy was deported 15 times
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run changes plea to guilty
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Oceanside day before her birthday
Man killed in Little Italy crosswalk; suspected hit-run driver arrested
3 drivers hit woman in road, drive away without stopping
Wrong-way driver flees after running down 2 people