hit and run
Man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Police seek man suspected in fatal hit-and-run
Hit-and-run driver leaves pedestrian with head injuries
Driver arrested on suspicion of fatally hitting bicyclist
Police search for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist dies
More hit and run Headlines
CHP searches for driver who hit bicyclist in Valley Center
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
Pedestrian dies days after hit-and-run crash
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend with SUV
‘Neuter Scooter’ owners looking for hit-and-run driver
Police seek hit-and-run driver who pushed car into hydrant
Pedestrian seriously injured by hit-and-run driver
Police ask for public’s help in finding hit-and-run driver
Driver charged for hit-and-run that injured cyclist
Motorcyclist injured in Marina hit-and-run