Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hit and run crash
Police search for hit-and-run driver after finding injured woman
Alleged drunk driver charged with murder in restaurant worker’s death
Police search for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist dies
CHP searches for driver who hit bicyclist in Valley Center
Driver accused of fleeing hit-and-run crash with beer in hand
More Hit and run crash Headlines
Driver takes off after smashing into multiple cars in South Bay
Driver takes off after crash with biker in North County
Midway District hit-and-run kills service member
20-year-old gets prison time for hit-and-run that killed his passenger
Mystery surrounds suspected DUI, hit-and-run that killed 1
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Young hit-and-run victim still fighting for his life; suspect had prior DUI
Victim hit by wrong-way driver runs away before cops arrive
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old bicyclist lying unconscious in the road
Driver speeds off after hitting cyclist in Chollas View