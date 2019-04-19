Skip to content
Hillcrest
Dog spooks suspected armed robber at Verizon store
City's first rainbow crosswalk unveiled in Hillcrest
Paramedics help bleeding taxi driver hurt in crash
Hit-and-run driver leaves pedestrian with head injuries
World AIDS Day recognized with candlelight vigil in Hillcrest
More Hillcrest Headlines
Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in nursing home
Kings of deep dish pizza come to Hillcrest
Man rescued after falling from cliff
Roads closed while crews battle Hillcrest fire
Forum focused on cannabis industry held in Hillcrest
Bank robbery suspect on the loose in Hillcrest
Woman struck and killed by two police cruisers in Hillcrest
Suspected thief returns to bank after robbery
Morning blaze damages spa in Hillcrest
Fire destroys storage building near UCSD Medical Center