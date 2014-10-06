Skip to content
helicopter
2 Marines killed in Yuma helicopter crash
Navy crewman killed in helicopter accident at North Island
1 killed when helicopter crashes into Virginia homes
Helicopter rescues injured hiker near East County waterfall
Police kill man trying to steal helicopter at airport
More helicopter Headlines
4 dead in U.S. Army helicopter crash at Fort Hood
Teen accused of shining laser at police helicopter
Seahawk helicopter to be housed at Gillespie Field museum
Marine helicopter lifts off beach after emergency landing
11 presumed dead in military helicopter crash
Marines name pilots killed in helicopter crash
2 Marines killed in Twentynine Palms helicopter crash
Ramona Airport reopens after helicopter crash
Military chopper crash-lands at Ramona Airport
Newest firefighting chopper to be stationed in North County