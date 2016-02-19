Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
helicopter crash
Report: No evidence of engine failure in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others
Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Valley Center, injuring worker
San Diegans among tourists killed in Kenya helicopter crash
4 Americans, pilot killed in helicopter crash in Kenya
Leicester City Football Club confirms owner’s death in helicopter crash
More helicopter crash Headlines
1 killed when helicopter crashes into Virginia homes
Funeral procession held for Marine killed in Imperial County helicopter crash
Remains of Marine killed in air crash return to San Diego
Army identifies 2 soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopter crash
2 killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky
Names of Marines who died in helicopter crash released
Seven U.S. service members killed in Iraq helicopter crash
1 person dies in Army helicopter crash at Maryland golf course
U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into river
San Diego woman witnesses Pearl Harbor helicopter crash