Helen Woodward Animal Center
Residents asked to look out for orphaned kittens after one found in college parking lot
‘Valentine Puppies,’ to serve as ring bearers, flower girls in civil ceremonies before finding forever homes
Animal center to offer health services, sweaters, blankets for shelter pets
3-legged dog adopted after being rescued from hoarder home
Helen Woodward Animal Center empties its kennels
More Helen Woodward Animal Center Headlines
Orphaned puppies available for adoption at Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center to offer adoptable dogs at Rancho Santa Fe polls
Local animal center to give adoption fee discount for trade-in Halloween candy
Firefighter searching for owner of lost dog
San Diego’s ‘Puppy Prom’ is as cute as you’d expect
Family adopts special dog for special girl
Bow-legged puppy learns to walk after month in casts
52 orphaned puppies from Texas arriving in San Diego
County animal shelters net 33,000 pounds of donated food
80 orphaned pets from Houston shelters arrive in San Diego