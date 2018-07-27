Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Heat
Inland areas to see triple-digit heat Wednesday
Scientists warn of dramatic heat increases in new report
Baked Alaska: Anchorage was 90 degrees on July 4th
Scorching heat continues ahead of weekend cooldown
Heat breaks record in part of East County
More Heat Headlines
Weekend brings brief heat wave across San Diego County
San Diego summer continues to break average temperature records
San Diego hits longest heat wave in 34 years
Heat kills millions of bees at local honey business
Tomato farmers benefit from summer heat
County braces for yet another heat wave
Ocean water temperature sets new record high for 3rd time this week
Another heat wave bears down on SoCal
Death Valley is hot on setting a world record
Man dies after collapsing on Poway hiking trail