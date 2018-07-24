Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
heat wave
US could set 162 new heat records this week
Heat wave, thunderstorms expected starting Monday
Heat wave puts 200 million people on watch
Triple digit temperatures expected in county deserts Monday
Heat wave here to stay through weekend
More heat wave Headlines
Baked Alaska: Anchorage was 90 degrees on July 4th
Europe sizzles as heat wave spreads across continent
Heat breaks record in part of East County
West Coast faces heat wave this week as wildfires rage
Tomato farmers benefit from summer heat
County braces for yet another heat wave
Ocean water temperature sets new record high for 3rd time this week
Another heat wave bears down on SoCal
Water temperature hits 80 degrees in Del Mar
Heat wave bakes county for second day